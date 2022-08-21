The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of BA opened at $162.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

