The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 358,497 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,341,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196,736 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KO opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

