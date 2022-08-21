The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
