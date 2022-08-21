The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

