The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $82,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

