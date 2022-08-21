The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,282,442 shares of company stock worth $28,880,922 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

