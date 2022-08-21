The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 125,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.07.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

