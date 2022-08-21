The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,701,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.4% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,399,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 704,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after buying an additional 53,365 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 270,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $149.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

