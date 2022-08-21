The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $67.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

