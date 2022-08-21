The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.48.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

