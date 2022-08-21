The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.55% of Williams Companies worth $225,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

