TheStreet Lowers Cato (NYSE:CATO) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Cato Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Cato has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $255.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Cato Announces Dividend

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Institutional Trading of Cato

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cato by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cato in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cato by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cato by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 157,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Stories

