Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Toast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,007,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,641,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,007,825 shares in the company, valued at $156,641,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,959,919 shares of company stock worth $102,393,735. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.