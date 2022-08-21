Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,007,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,641,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,007,825 shares in the company, valued at $156,641,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,959,919 shares of company stock worth $102,393,735. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast
Toast Price Performance
Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.