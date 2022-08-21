Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.46. 184,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

