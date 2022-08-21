Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $208.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $193.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.