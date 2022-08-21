Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 594 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,583,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 173,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average of $173.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

