Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,333,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.