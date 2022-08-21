Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.89% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $23.27 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.