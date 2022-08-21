Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

