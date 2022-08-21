Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,094,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,758,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPH stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.