Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 250,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 436.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 74,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $266.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.37.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

