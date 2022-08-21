Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

NYSE SNOW opened at $153.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.44. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

