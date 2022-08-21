Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,119 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $26.31 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

