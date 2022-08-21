Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $693,000.

ITA opened at $106.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

