Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $227.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

