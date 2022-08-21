Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,064 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

