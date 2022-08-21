Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,533.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,533.89 ($18.53).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 897.80 ($10.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 839.07. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 897.40 ($10.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 978.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Travis Perkins

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

About Travis Perkins

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

