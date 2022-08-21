Treecle (TRCL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Treecle (TRCL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Treecle has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $180,536.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treecle coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treecle has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treecle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00093717 BTC.

About Treecle

Treecle is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treecle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treecle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.