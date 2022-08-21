Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Tremor International Price Performance

Tremor International stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81. Tremor International has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

About Tremor International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tremor International by 651.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tremor International by 289.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

