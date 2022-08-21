Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.11.

NYSE:TREX opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

