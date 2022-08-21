Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

