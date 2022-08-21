Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,532. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.53.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
