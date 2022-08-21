Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 397.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,090 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.18% of Pure Storage worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 2,955,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,774. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

