Twin Tree Management LP Buys 151,615 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 145,783.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,615 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,732. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

