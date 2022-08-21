Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.67. The company had a trading volume of 724,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.10.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.