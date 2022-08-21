Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 142.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,805 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $38,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

