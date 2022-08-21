Uhive (HVE2) Price Tops $0.0005

Uhive (HVE2) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uhive has a total market cap of $885,347.18 and approximately $58,321.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Uhive Coin Profile

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,177,755 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Uhive Coin Trading

