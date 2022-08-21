Ultra Clear (UCR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra Clear alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.