Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $163,788.00

Unibright (UBT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $163,788.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

