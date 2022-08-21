Unification Price Reaches $0.0516 on Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $11,959.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

