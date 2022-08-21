US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
US Foods Stock Performance
Shares of USFD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.15. 1,424,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,466,000 after buying an additional 92,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
