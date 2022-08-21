US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.15. 1,424,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,466,000 after buying an additional 92,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

