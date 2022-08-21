Utrust Tops One Day Volume of $1.35 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $60.72 million and $1.35 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,476.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00128146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00095149 BTC.

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

