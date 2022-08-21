Validity (VAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,363.00

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $89,363.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00009265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,648,572 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,299 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.