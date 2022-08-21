Validity (VAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,363.00

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $89,363.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00009265 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003774 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Validity Profile
Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,648,572 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,299 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.
Validity Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.
