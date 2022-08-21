Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lifted by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,763. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

