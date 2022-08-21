Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.