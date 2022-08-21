Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.96% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $479,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. 3,631,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

