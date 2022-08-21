Vanilla (VNL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,169.00

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00105661 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033283 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019461 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001416 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00257305 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00031808 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
