Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is LDR Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for 3.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,543,000 after purchasing an additional 683,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

