VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) PT Lowered to $7.00

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VerifyMe from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

VerifyMe Stock Down 9.5 %

VerifyMe stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 14.74.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

