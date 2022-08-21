Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $50,631.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.18 or 0.07551234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00156471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00256979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00731662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00552498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001077 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,836,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

