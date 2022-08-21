Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 137.2% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1,814.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 137.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00256516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001078 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

